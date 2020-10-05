Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 745,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 118.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BZZUF. ValuEngine downgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Buzzi Unicem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of BZZUF stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

