Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in September

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS EUZOF opened at $53.06 on Monday. Eurazeo has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

EUZOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Eurazeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. AlphaValue downgraded Eurazeo to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.