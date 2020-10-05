Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Short Interest Update

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,200 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 670,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities raised Victoria Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Victoria Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Victoria Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Victoria Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. Victoria Gold has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.