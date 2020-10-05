Chaparral Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) Short Interest Down 10.3% in September

Chaparral Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,700 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 844,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 990,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of CHAPQ opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Chaparral Energy has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.98.
Chaparral Energy Company Profile
