Chaparral Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) Short Interest Down 10.3% in September

Chaparral Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,700 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 844,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 990,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CHAPQ opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Chaparral Energy has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. Its 210,000 net surface acres are located in the Mid-Continent region, approximately 122,000 net acres are located in the STACK play primarily in Canadian, Kingfisher, and Garfield counties.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.