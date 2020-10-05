CES Energy Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Short Interest Update

CES Energy Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:CESDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,325,800 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 3,874,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 209.0 days.

Shares of CESDF opened at $0.56 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.35 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.85.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

