VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on VF from $69.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research raised VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised VF from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get VF alerts:

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in VF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in VF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in VF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $72.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. VF has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VF will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.