Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) and Advanced Disposal Services (OTCMKTS:ADSW) Head-To-Head Contrast

Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) and Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digital Locations and Advanced Disposal Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Locations $20,000.00 57.81 $2.94 million N/A N/A Advanced Disposal Services $1.62 billion 1.69 -$6.60 million $0.39 77.54

Digital Locations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advanced Disposal Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Digital Locations and Advanced Disposal Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Locations 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Disposal Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Advanced Disposal Services has a consensus price target of $30.30, indicating a potential upside of 0.20%. Given Advanced Disposal Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Disposal Services is more favorable than Digital Locations.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Locations and Advanced Disposal Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Locations N/A N/A -5,005.76% Advanced Disposal Services 0.02% 4.90% 1.29%

Volatility & Risk

Digital Locations has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Disposal Services has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Disposal Services beats Digital Locations on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Locations

Digital Locations, Inc. operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc. in September 2017. Digital Locations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites. In addition, the company offers landfill disposal services; and manages or operates recycling facilities that collect, process, and sell old corrugated cardboard, old newspaper, mixed paper, aluminum, glass, and other materials, as well as provides customer services. Further, it engages in trucking activities; and landfill gas-to-energy operations at municipal solid waste landfills, as well as manages third-party owned landfills. The company serves approximately 2.8 million residential customers; 200,000 commercial and industrial customers; and 800 municipalities in the Southeast, Midwest, and Eastern regions of the United States, as well as the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. As of December 31, 2018, it owned or operated 94 collection operations, 73 transfer stations, 41 active solid waste landfills, and 22 recycling facilities in 16 states and the Bahamas. The company was formerly known as ADS Waste Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. in January 2016. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

