AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms have commented on AER. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

AER opened at $26.60 on Monday. AerCap has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 4,347.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 69.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 16.6% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

