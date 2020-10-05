Comparing Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) & Puxin (NASDAQ:NEW)

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) and Puxin (NYSE:NEW) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

89.7% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Puxin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Perdoceo Education and Puxin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 2 0 3.00 Puxin 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.09%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Puxin.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Puxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 15.60% 24.90% 17.79% Puxin -2.62% -4.46% -0.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Puxin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $627.70 million 1.34 $69.98 million $1.37 8.91 Puxin $445.86 million 1.79 -$74.48 million N/A N/A

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Puxin.

Volatility & Risk

Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puxin has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Puxin on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and healthcare management; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.