Financial Review: Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Esquire Financial and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $48.47 million 2.44 $14.14 million $1.82 8.48 Peapack-Gladstone Financial $235.37 million 1.28 $47.43 million $2.44 6.51

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial. Peapack-Gladstone Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esquire Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Esquire Financial and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 25.33% 11.37% 1.59% Peapack-Gladstone Financial 14.46% 6.80% 0.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Esquire Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Esquire Financial and Peapack-Gladstone Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

Esquire Financial currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 110.96%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial is more favorable than Esquire Financial.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Peapack-Gladstone Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a branch in Garden City, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 24 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

