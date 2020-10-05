Critical Comparison: Beam Global (BEEM) versus The Competition

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) is one of 139 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Beam Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Beam Global alerts:

This table compares Beam Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $5.11 million -$3.93 million -17.03 Beam Global Competitors $3.26 billion $569.33 million 3.11

Beam Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -74.75% -66.50% -51.61% Beam Global Competitors -49.23% -6.14% -2.25%

Risk & Volatility

Beam Global has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global’s rivals have a beta of 0.36, meaning that their average stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Beam Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Beam Global Competitors 2915 9102 15222 931 2.50

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 3.53%. Given Beam Global’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Beam Global rivals beat Beam Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Beam Global Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc. engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.