CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) and SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Critical Survey

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) and SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR and SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR 23.14% 11.52% 0.97% SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR and SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 1 1 2 0 2.25

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR and SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR $150.31 billion 1.08 $38.60 billion $3.04 4.29 SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 $3.57 billion 0.39 $162.03 million $0.37 8.46

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333. CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR beats SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as foreign currency deposits, all in one accounts, and RMB deposits; personal business loans, personal car loans, and personal housing loans; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; credit cards; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products. It also provides corporate banking products and services, including corporate term, notification, and demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement and statement of deposits; SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans; international settlement and financing services, and FI services for foreign banks; fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; and custody services, as well as e-banking services. In addition, the company offers corporate services comprising institutional services comprising services for government agencies, services for non-banking financial institutions, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, and bank-insurance cooperation. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, finance leasing, investment banking, and other financial services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14,977 institutions. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 Company Profile

There is no company description available for SSP Group PLC.

