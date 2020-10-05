Reviewing GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) & Sol-Gel Technologies (NYSE:SLGL)

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

GlaxoSmithKline has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sol-Gel Technologies has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GlaxoSmithKline and Sol-Gel Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlaxoSmithKline $43.10 billion 2.17 $5.93 billion $3.17 11.75 Sol-Gel Technologies $22.90 million 6.37 -$24.61 million ($1.26) -5.67

GlaxoSmithKline has higher revenue and earnings than Sol-Gel Technologies. Sol-Gel Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlaxoSmithKline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GlaxoSmithKline and Sol-Gel Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlaxoSmithKline 3 2 7 0 2.33 Sol-Gel Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sol-Gel Technologies has a consensus target price of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 253.15%. Given Sol-Gel Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sol-Gel Technologies is more favorable than GlaxoSmithKline.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GlaxoSmithKline and Sol-Gel Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlaxoSmithKline 19.03% 31.21% 7.21% Sol-Gel Technologies -210.73% -46.18% -40.10%

Summary

GlaxoSmithKline beats Sol-Gel Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories primarily under the Otrivin, Panadol, Fenistil, Lamisil, Breathe Right, Stiefel, Excedrin, Physiogel, Polident, parodontax, Poligrip, Sensodyne, Theraflu, and Voltaren brand names. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of tablets, caplets, infant syrup drops, syrups, topical gels, nasal sprays, effervescents, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, malted drinks and foods, and topical creams and non-medicated patches, as well as toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouth rinses, medicated mouthwashes, gels and sprays, denture adhesives, and denture cleansers. It has a discovery collaboration agreement with Kymera Therapeutics LLC; a collaboration agreement with InSysBio LLC to develop quantitative systems pharmacology model of asthma; a strategic collaboration with NeuroMetrix, Inc. to develop and market Quell technology; and strategic alliance with Merck KGaA to jointly develop and commercialize M7824 (bintrafusp alfa), an investigational bifunctional fusion protein immunotherapy. GlaxoSmithKline plc also has a joint research collaboration with Fimbrion Therapeutics Inc. to develop a small molecule candidate for the treatment and prevention of urinary tract infections. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications. It is also involved in the development of generic topical dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

