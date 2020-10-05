Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Cfra raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $29.70 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.