Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNKN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st.

DNKN opened at $84.49 on Monday. Dunkin' Brands Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $85.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Dunkin' Brands Group’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin' Brands Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Dunkin' Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other Dunkin' Brands Group news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Dunkin' Brands Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after buying an additional 428,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dunkin' Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

