Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Argus lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $44.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ventas has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $74.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 111.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 825,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,212,000 after buying an additional 434,208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 20.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 115,766 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Ventas by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

See Also: What is cost of equity?

Analyst Recommendations for Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

VF Corp Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
VF Corp Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Reviewing Yum! Brands & BBQ
Reviewing Yum! Brands & BBQ
Digital Locations and Advanced Disposal Services Head-To-Head Contrast
Digital Locations and Advanced Disposal Services Head-To-Head Contrast
AerCap Holdings Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
AerCap Holdings Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Reviewing Aphria and Its Peers
Reviewing Aphria and Its Peers
Comparing Perdoceo Education & Puxin
Comparing Perdoceo Education & Puxin


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report