Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. CSFB cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

AMP opened at $158.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.76. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $2,824,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

