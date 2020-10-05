Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $157,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $129,542.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $471,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $60.40 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

