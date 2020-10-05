Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.
PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.
NASDAQ PNFP opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00.
In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,802,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 669,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after purchasing an additional 141,563 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 191,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 124,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 569.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 119,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.