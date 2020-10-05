Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,802,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 669,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after purchasing an additional 141,563 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 191,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 124,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 569.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 119,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

