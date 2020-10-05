Contrasting Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) & YaSheng Group (NYSE:HERB)

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) and YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adecoagro and YaSheng Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adecoagro $887.14 million 0.63 -$770,000.00 $0.34 14.03 YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

YaSheng Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adecoagro.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Adecoagro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adecoagro and YaSheng Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecoagro -10.82% 9.20% 3.65% YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Adecoagro has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YaSheng Group has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adecoagro and YaSheng Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecoagro 0 0 2 0 3.00 YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adecoagro currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Adecoagro’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Adecoagro is more favorable than YaSheng Group.

Summary

Adecoagro beats YaSheng Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It is involved in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation and processing of sugar and ethanol, as well as cogeneration of electricity from sugarcane bagasse; and identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Further, it is involved in leasing approximately 27,216 hectares of pasture land to cattle farmers in Argentina; and coffee plantation in the Rio de Janeiro farm located in Western Bahia to a third party. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned a total of 246,139 hectares, including 19 farms in Argentina, 11 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay; 3 rice processing facilities in Argentina; and 2 dairy facilities with approximately 6,967 milking cows in Argentina. It also had 11 grain and rice conditioning and storage plants in Argentina; and 3 sugar and ethanol mills in Brazil with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 12.3 million tons, as well as had a total of 232 megawatts of installed cogeneration capacity. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

YaSheng Group Company Profile

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts. The company's products include cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, and alfalfa; vegetables comprising onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruits, including apples, pears, and apricots; specialty crops consisting of hops, wolfberries, cumin, hemp, and liquorices; seeds, such as black melon, sunflower, corn, hemp, and flax seeds; and eggs. It also provides construction materials, such as cement; and designs, develops, and markets new technologies related to agriculture and genetic biology. The company sells its products to food processors, supermarkets, and wholesale stores through distributors, as well as to direct customers. YaSheng Group exports its products. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Lanzhou, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2015, YaSheng Group is a subsidiary of Gansu Yasheng Salt Chemical Industrial Group, Ltd.

