Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

AAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

In other Aaron’s news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 136,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $7,091,097.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,528,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 3,688.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 756,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after acquiring an additional 736,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 512,787 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,248,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,455,000 after purchasing an additional 446,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 833.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAN opened at $57.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

