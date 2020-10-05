Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $2.36 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 268.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

