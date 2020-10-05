Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.80.

CFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 55,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $64.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $347.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.31 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

