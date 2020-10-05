Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to Buy

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

PHI opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. PLDT has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.37.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $853.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 1,247.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,024,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 948,748 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PLDT by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 462,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 102,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PLDT by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 245,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PLDT by 9,097.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 131,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

