Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $556.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.88. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,441.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $242,300 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.