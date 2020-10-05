Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) to Hold

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tokuyama Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, vinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol and methylene chloride. Specialty Products segment offers multicrystalline silicon, wet silica, metal cleaning chemicals, high-purity chemicals for electronic industry, environmental-related equipment and others. Cement segment offers portland cement, ready-mixed concrete and cementitious solidified materials. Life Amenity segment offers polypropylene film, resin sashes and others. Tokuyama Corporation is based in Chiyoda-Ku, Japan. “

OTCMKTS TKYMY opened at $11.73 on Friday. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $656.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.67 million. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

