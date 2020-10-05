TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Get TransAlta alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC lowered TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

NYSE:TAC opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $315.26 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,169,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,238 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,796,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,588,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 797,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,294,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 620,439 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,222,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 103,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.