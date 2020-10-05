Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Buy

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSEC. BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.13.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $145.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,545,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,299,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 809,014 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,069,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,315 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 863,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 974.9% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 129,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 117,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prospect Capital (PSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.