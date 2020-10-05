Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Hold

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RNLSY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RENAULT S A/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.53. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

