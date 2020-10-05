Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Sell

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

SLRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.29 on Friday. Solar Capital has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $688.42 million, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Solar Capital by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 239,811 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Solar Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 353,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Solar Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Solar Capital by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

