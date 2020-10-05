Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials. From their origins as paper-making experts during the Renaissance to their cutting-edge technologies that solve today’s modern business challenges, SWM has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach to helping their customers succeed. In recent years, as they focused on expanding their reach beyond fiber-based materials, SWM established & grew its Advanced Materials & Structures platform to include expertise and capabilities in resin-based technologies and materials. As part of this effort, SWM acquired and integrated several global leaders specializing in market-leading netting & high-performance TPU films, including Argotec, Conwed Plastics and DelStar Technologies. SWM also acquired its subsidiary Filtrexx International, a global leader in the research & development of sustainable, compost-based solutions for erosion control and storm water management. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWM. TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

SWM stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,185,000 after buying an additional 290,390 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,002,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,886,000 after buying an additional 229,451 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 505,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after buying an additional 199,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,436,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,963,000 after buying an additional 145,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

