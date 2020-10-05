Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCMWY. ValuEngine upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

SCMWY opened at $53.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.20. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts expect that Swisscom will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

