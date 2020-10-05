Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of Unum Therapeutics stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Unum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 96.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 451,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $1,136,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

