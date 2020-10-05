VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $24.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. VICI Properties has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 41.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 578.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 237.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 494,275 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.