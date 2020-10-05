Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

QTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Quotient in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Quotient stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.40. Quotient has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,911,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,374,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Quotient by 3.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quotient by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Quotient by 49.1% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 264,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 86,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Quotient by 49.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

