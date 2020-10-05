Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRDO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a market cap of $844.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $258,630.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $789,718.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

