Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) to “Buy”

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stag Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.