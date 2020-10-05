TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on TFFP. Roth Capital raised their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $17.77 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $386.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 277,300 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.