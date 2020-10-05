Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $516.11 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $52,693.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,707.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,296. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

