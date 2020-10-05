Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) to “Buy”

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $77.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get TENCENT HOLDING/ADR alerts:

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.84. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $72.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.01 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 24.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.