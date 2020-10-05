WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WRTBY. HSBC cut WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $1.52 on Friday. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.79.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

