KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KERING S A/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

KERING S A/ADR stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.78. KERING S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

About KERING S A/ADR

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

