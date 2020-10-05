SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Secom Co. Ltd. is a security company, providing its services to a number of corporate and individual clients. It conducts consistent management from research and development to manufacturing of equipment, installation work, monitoring, and emergency measures by security guards. For individual clients, various sensors are installed in their home to detect intrusions, fires, emergency situations, gas leaks, medical emergencies and other problems, and automatically notify the SECOM control center when they are detected. Products for corporate clients include access-control systems, closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, automated fire detection and extinguishing systems, and internal and external monitoring systems that can be used alone or connected to on-line security systems. The Company also provides static guard service and armored car services. Secom Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of SECOM LTD/ADR stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.23. SECOM LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $24.07.

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. SECOM LTD/ADR had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Analysts predict that SECOM LTD/ADR will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SECOM LTD/ADR Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems.

