Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tata Motors presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $14.03.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 137.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 60.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after buying an additional 1,228,195 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 5,330.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 975,187 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 47.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,367,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after buying an additional 766,775 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 62.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 450,730 shares during the period. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

