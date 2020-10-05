TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TUIFY. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of TUIFY stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. TUI AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter. TUI AG/ADR had a negative return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TUI AG/ADR will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

