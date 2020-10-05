Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

SUBCY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.99). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

