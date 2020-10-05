Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

USIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Usio in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

Shares of Usio stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Usio has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Usio had a negative return on equity of 66.62% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

