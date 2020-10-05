Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRVN. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.56.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $381.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 11.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 670,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 16.5% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

