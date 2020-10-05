Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NYSE TROX opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51 and a beta of 3.08. Tronox has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.14 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Tronox by 96,846.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 2,562,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tronox by 495.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,355,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 1,960,523 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter worth about $12,556,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter worth about $10,300,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter worth about $5,414,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

