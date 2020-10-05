Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $84.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Get Trex alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TREX. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Trex from $49.50 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trex from $57.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trex from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NYSE TREX opened at $73.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average is $60.20. Trex has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.21 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 24.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 36.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trex by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 32.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.